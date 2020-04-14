Picture to Puppet is a small Edinburgh based company, working from Constitution Street.

They specialise in creating custom toys and puppets.

They can make children a toy based on their own drawing or design, whether it’s a chicken- unicorn, a wolf girl or even a smiling pink blob!

A spokesperson said: “We believe that when you combine a child’s wonderful imaginative ideas and the skill of an experienced toy maker you have the recipe for the perfect toy.

“You can see lots of examples of the lovely toys we’ve created recently on the Picture to Puppet website

“We thought we’d offer children the chance to let their imaginations run riot with our new competition. We’re inviting you to send us your child’s own toy design or drawing. At the end of April we will choose the our favourite, and the lucky winner will be able to have their drawing come to life as their very own soft toy.”

To enter parents/guardians just need to take a photograph of their child’s drawing (without the child in the picture!) and send it to Picture to Puppet, either using the form on their website here or by posting it on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook and tagging it @picturetopuppet and using using the hashtag #MakeMyToy

Picture to Puppet’s owner Mari Jones said: “One of the nicest parts of my job is receiving children’s designs to make into toys.

“We can’t wait to see what unusual creations come in as part of the competition, and we’re sure it will be a tough job to choose a winner!”

The company was founded by Mari Jones in 2012. They are a growing team who produce over 500 custom puppets and toys each year, all made by hand in their Edinburgh studio. Their clients range from TV companies, theatres, ventriloquists to schools, local authorities and parents.

