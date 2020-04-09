Members of the Currie Balerno Rotary Club met with representatives of organisations which had received grants from the Rotary’s Community Chest.

The Club allocated £3,000 to modest projects providing local benefit. Then Balerno Village Trust joined in and the two organisations now look after the fund between them, giving out grants twice a year.

Funding of £6000 per year is contributed equally by the Rotary Club, Balerno Village Trust and CALA Homes.

The guests seen in the photo bellow represent the Balerno Tennis Club, Riding for Disabled, Balerno Community High School, Handicabs, Ratho Community Council Environment Group, Nether Currie Primary School, Kirknewton Community Development Trust, Balerno Village Trust, Youth Vision and Currie Football.

The evening started with an introduction by Rotarian, Roy Stirrat, and, after an enjoyable buffet supper, Sarah Beauregard gave a presentation showing a group of young people from Youth Vision sinking a water bore hole and constructing a wooden operations hut.

Club President Lindsay Craig closed the meeting.

