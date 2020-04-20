First interactive map to help key workers in Scotland find on-offer bikes and repair services

The charity Sustrans has created Cycles for Key Workers, an online map to make cycling easier for NHS staff and other key workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

It shows offers on bike purchasing and hire, equipment, repairs and maintenance which are available to key workers in their local area. It also lists bike stores that are still open.

The active travel charity says that cycling helps to maintain physical distancing, and it is a reliable way to travel for those who have to make essential journeys.

The map was compiled by the walking and cycling charity Sustrans to make cycling easier for key workers as they travel to and from work each day during Covid-19.

A single repository of information, the map displays four different types of pins for each kind of offer, including: access to a bike; repairs and maintenance; equipment and gear; and for bike stores that remain open across Scotland and the rest of the UK. The map has a function to view and search by name and postcode areas.

The information resource also features links to cycling and walking tips, and other useful content.

Around 40% of the UK workforce are classed by the UK Government as key workers, including NHS employees, cleaners, carers and supermarket workers.

Following the UK-wide lockdown announced by the government last month, bicycle shops were one of the few retailers listed by the government to remain open, if they wish to, to ensure transport for key workers and last-mile deliveries can be maintained.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, cycling industry came together to provide assistance and offers on cycles and services to key workers to say thank you for their invaluable work in these difficult times.

Sustrans Scotland director, Karen McGregor said: “It’s fantastic to see how the cycling industry has come together to support the people who are working so hard to get us through this crisis. The online map was created with the needs of key workers in mind and we hope it will prove useful for everyone needing to cycle to work, be it an experienced commuter who may need a spare part or a novice who needs access to a cycle.

“In the Covid-19 crisis, cycling can offer a healthy and convenient transportation alternative for key workers. And so long as the two metre social distancing is observed, it can help them keep a safe physical distance from others.

“An average commute is five miles – a distance that can be easily cycled in less than 30 minutes, with the right infrastructure in place. The UK Government has recognised the role cycling can play in helping key workers travel in these challenging times, and we hope this will inspire long-term funding for better walking and cycling infrastructure that Scotland needs.”

Key workers who want to find out about cycling related offers or need access to a bike to get to work during the pandemic should visit the Sustrans website : www.sustrans.org.uk/keyworkers

If you have an offer for Key Workers or your bike store is open during the pandemic and it’s not listed on the Cycles for Key Workers map, fill in the form here https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/cycleoffers

The Bike Station

· Free membership to Nextbike for NHS staff. Includes unlimited 30 minute rides on Nextbikes standard pedal bikes and £2.50 credit for e-bikes.

· Cycling UK is offering free membership to all NHS staff. This includes free third party insurance and access to the Cycling UK legal advice service.

· Free Brompton bike hire using the app for NHS workers. Sign up to the app and use code Wheels4NHS using NHS email account

· Virtual Dr Bike from the Bike Project https://thebikeproject.co.uk/pages/virtual-dr-bike

· NHS Discounts https://www.healthstaffdiscounts.co.uk/category.aspx?r=bicycle-shop

· Edinburgh Bike Coop, Edinburgh: Edinburgh Bike Coop shops are offering free puncture repairs to all NHS workers, including free inner tube and 50% off servicing.

· Edinburgh Festival of Cycling, Edinburgh: Edinburgh Festival of Cycling have an Urban Arrow Cargobike free to hire for third sector organisations involved in key work.

· Belhaven Bikes, East Lothian: Belhaven bikes are providing a ‘Cycling Care Package’ including a free bike service to all key workers.

· Leith Cycle Co, Edinburgh: Free bicycle repair for NHS staff in the area with priority booking. Call to book an appointment.

· Soul Cycles, Edinburgh: Reconditioned 2nd hand bikes, new Bikes and custom builds. offering discounts to NHS staff on a case by case basis

· East Side Bikes, Edinburgh: 20% discount for NHS staff across the whole shop

· Harts Cyclery, Edinburgh: Offering key workers priority and speedy servicing

· Edinburgh Cycle Company Ltd, Edinburgh: Free bike service and free lights, helmets and jacket courtesy of Madison. Just show your ID.

· Bike Station (Edinburgh): The Bike Station is offering free recycled bikes for key workers, priority will be given to Perth and Edinburgh city residents.

www.sustrans.org.uk/campaigns/cycles-for-key-workers/

