Big whisky name, The Glenmorangie Company, is joining forces with some iconic Edinburgh venues to launch what they are calling a Delayed Drinks initiative.

They hope that this will help to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Edinburgh’s bar scene.

The programme will launch with Mothership – owners of award-wining Edinburgh bars Bramble, The Last Word and Lucky Liquor – with an ambition to roll out to include other venues.

From today, customers can buy a voucher on Mothershipscotland.com for a drink, or a round of drinks, to enjoy in their bars when they reopen. When the voucher is redeemed, guests will be invited to choose from a special Delayed Drinks cocktail menu, featuring many tantalising serves.

Among other spirits, the menu will feature some delicious Ardbeg and Glenmorangie cocktails – with all of the whisky to make them provided free of charge by The Glenmorangie Company, to help Mothership maximise profit to compensate for a long period of closure.

Jason Scott, co-owner of Mothership, said:“We love our bars, our staff, our guests and our community. Making great drinks for great people is what it’s always been about. This initiative from The Glenmorangie Company will help us to get back to what we do best. It’s humbling to be offered such genuine support and we’re incredibly grateful to be associated with them and their wonderful team”

Thomas Moradpour, President and CEO of The Glenmorangie Company, said:“We have been working closely with Jason, Mike and Jon at Mothership for years – indeed, they have dreamed up many of the delicious Glenmorangie and Ardbeg cocktails which are served all around the world. This is obviously an extremely challenging time for bars and restaurants, and we wanted to do something to help.

“We’re starting with Mothership, and if any other of our existing customers wants to get involved they should get in touch. We’re all in this together.”

Delayed drinks vouchers cost £8 per cocktail, and can be redeemed up to six months after Mothership’s bars reopen, at The Last Word and Bramble.

Terms and conditions apply.

Any other bars interested in the Delayed Drinks initiative should contact DelayedDrinks@Glenmorangie.co.uk

