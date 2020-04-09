Scottish Rugby legend Doddie Weir has called for all motor neurone disease patients to be added to the list of those especially vulnerable to coronavirus.

The former British Lions star, who revealed his diagnosis in 2017, said in a video posted on Twitter: “Mr Matt Hancock, Secretary of State, firstly, I’d like to thank you, your team and all at the NHS and everyone else involved in trying to fight the coronavirus.

“My name is Doddie Weir and I have MND, Motor Neuron Disease.

“MND is a terminal illness with horrific short and long-term issues.

“I need your help, so I ask you; why is MND not on the very vulnerable persons list?

“Would it be possible for you and your team to work with the MND Association and MND Scotland to change this?

“People with MND have a hard life in itself never mind trying to fight the coronavirus.

“Please help us stay alive as long as possible. Thank you.”

Doddie Weir first played for Scotland on 10 August 1990 against Argentina, the first of 60 Scotland caps.

Officials have said that whether MND patients are on the list depends on their individual circumstances and patients are being considered on a case by case basis by their medical teams.

Vulnerable people with certain underlying medical conditions are considered most at risk of severe illness if they catch Covid-19, but people with MND are not automatically included in this group.

Craig Stockton, MND Scotland’s chief executive, said: “The list did not specifically mention those affected by Motor Neurone Disease (MND), yet those affected by this terminal illness often suffer from breathing and respiratory problems, issues which are high risk factors for Covid-19.”

Like this: Like Loading...