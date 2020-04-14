Invisible Cities is a social enterprise set up by Zakia Moulaoui which offers walking tours round the city.

The trained tour guides are all people who have experienced homelessness. They see Edinburgh through a different lens and the walking tours have been very popular.

Now though like every other business based on tourism, Invisible Cities has been closed down by the coronavirus pandemic. They are looking for donations to help them look after their tour guides while the lockdown continues.

Zakia Moulaoui of Invisible Cities says thank you to those who have donated.

Zakia has been in contact with us to explain what she is doing for their guides, trainees and volunteers. She said: “They are all our priority and we will continue to support them if they stay safe, self-isolate if necessary and get the right advice. All of them are at least in temporary accommodation which means they can do this. It is not the same for other homeless people.

“Since the outbreak we have delivered food, household items and other treats to them each week. But we are asking the public if they can perhaps support us.”

And while everyone is at home Invisible Cities have devised ways to keep you amused using online resources to teach you about your city – even taking you on a virtual online tour.

Kids Activity Packs: there are many parents are looking for things to do with their kids while at home so Invisible Cities have created fun, educational activity packs that can be dowloaded and printed at home. Through them, children will disdcover their cities (Edinburgh, Manchester and Glasgow available at the moment) and have fun! These are free but Invisible Cities ask for donations when possible.

You can see them here: www.invisible-cities.org/kids-section

Invisible (Edinburgh) virtual Tour: Invisible Cities have also created a virtual tour of Edinburgh so people can discover the capital through photos, audio and video files. You can also book a time on ZOOM with your guide Paul, should you have any further questions on history but also homelessness, social justice, etc.

