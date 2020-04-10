Dynamic Earth offers fun and science with the launch of #dynamicearthonline.

As with every other attraction in the UK, Dynamic Earth temporarily closed its doors on 17 March 2020. However, the scientific team has been busy creating a series of fun and thought-provoking content that will be posted online every day until the venue reopens.

With a different focus for each day of the week, there is something to entertain all the family, from hands-on experiments that can be carried out at home, to detail on the science behind climate change.

Monday is DIY day, with quirky crafts and activities to suit children (and adults) of all ages.

Tuesday is a focus on the nature all around us, with an exploration of urban ecosystems and some tips on how to spot certain wildlife on a local walk (or from a window!).

‘Wondrous’ Wednesday is dedicated to the incredible planet Earth.

Thursday is science spotlight day, with an introduction to inspirational scientists and research teams of the past and present.

Friday culminates in a look to the future, as the Dynamic Earth team helps the audience keep up with the science of the current climate emergency, with an opportunity to discuss the solutions and ask questions to the experts.

Eilidh Massie, marketing director at Dynamic Earth explained: “We’re living in unprecedented times, and we’re all looking for new ways to find some fun in the everyday. There has never been a better time for the family to get together and try some of these activities, with plenty of learning opportunities to help with the ‘home-schooling’ too.

“Whether you’re looking for inspiration to entertain the kids while they’re at home; or want to brush up on your knowledge of our amazing planet, there’s something to capture everyone’s imagination.

“We’re devastated to have to close our doors to the public, but we must all do our bit to help save lives by staying at home. We hope that these light-hearted activities offer some joy and entertainment in this difficult time, and we look forward to welcoming visitors back through our doors as soon as it’s safe for us to do so.”

The Dynamic Earth online learning activities are available here

Have a look at Dynamic Earth social media channels too Facebook / Instagram / Twitter

Dynamic Earth is the only visitor attraction in the UK solely dedicated to the story of Planet Earth and is Edinburgh’s best family attraction.

