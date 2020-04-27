A diver from Edinburgh has been fined for flouting coronavirus rules in Dorset.

The man, along with a second man from Wadebridge, went diving in Lyme Bay, sparking a massive search on Saturday when one of them went missing.

Two coastguard helicopters, RNLI lifeboats, fishing boats and a Royal Navy warship searched the area after responding to an HM Coastguard Mayday.

The lone diver was spotted by a sailor on HMS Tyne after nearly two hours of searching for him.

He was three miles from where he had entered the water, having lost sight of the boat.

Coastguards said he was recovered from the water safe and well around 5.30pm.

A Dorset Police spokesman said the two men, from Edinburgh and Wadebridge, were reported for “breaches of the regulations”.

The force said: “We are unable to confirm the amount of the fine as this will be dealt with by a central administrative process.”

Lyme Regis is 437 miles (703km) from Edinburgh.

