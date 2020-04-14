Dr Nestor Demosthenous runs a medical and cosmetic centre on Dundas Street.

He has started a JustGiving page aiming to raise £50,000 to provide personal protection equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers in Lothian.

He hopes that it will go some way to prepare our healthcare sector and the workers within it for experiences to come.

Dr Nestor, said: “Having spent many years in surgical training with the NHS, I fully understand the sacrifices that my colleagues are making every day for the safety of others.

“There’s been so many amazing examples of people in the community supporting our local health workers and we were keen to do our part to help protect them.

“The rate of PPE use is at an all time high. Supply is an increasing concern. This makes it harder to get out to healthcare workers fast enough. We’ve seen these issue in other countries. We hope that this campaign can at least help make a difference at a local level.

“We have so far managed to raise just over £6000 thanks to our clients and friends, however there is still a lot of work to do to reach the target. We know the people of Edinburgh and the Lothians will do their best to support this campaign and we urge anyone who wants to help protect these amazing workers to donate something, however small it is, as it will make such a difference.”

As well as starting the fundraising campaign, Dr Nestor has himself applied to support the NHS on the frontline and is currently waiting to be deployed.

To donate to the campaign please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ppelothians

