Edinburgh-based law firm Gilson Gray has announced it will provide free legal advice to Scottish businesses which have obtained offers of loans under the Government’s Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) programme.

Under the plan, Gilson Gray will provide free legal advice to a business on the loan agreement, first-ranking security and guarantee documents the bank requires for a CBILS loan.

All that the business will pay is third party and registration costs. Gilson Gray is offering this to the first 100 businesses to call its special Covid hotline on 0330 12 45 782.

Businesses eligible to take up Gilson Gray’s offer will also get a free one-hour “legal

health check” with one of the firm’s partners to ensure they are ready for business during and after lockdown.

Managing partner, Glen Gilson, said: “We are delighted to be able to help the first 100

businesses calling our Covid hotline with free legal advice for their CBILS loans.

“We are proud to use our strength and specialist experience to help the Scottish business

community through this crisis. Any business wishing to take us up on our offer should ring our Covid hotline on 0330 12 45 782.”

All of the teams at Gilson Gray are continuing to maintain the firm’s excellent, high quality service to clients, providing a full range of legal services throughout the pandemic.

Gilson Gray has grown to 150 staff across six offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and East Lothian, each of which offers Gilson Gray’s full range of property, legal and financial services.

