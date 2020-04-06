An Edinburgh-based tech start-up is helping businesses in the hospitality sector weather the devastating impact of coronavirus with its suite of online ordering, delivery management and driver tracking tech.

ePOS Hybrid, which raised £400,000 from private backers and a successful crowdfunding campaign last month, believes a switch to digital will empower more hospitality businesses to serve the home delivery market, generating extra revenues and allowing businesses to retain staff and cover overheads in this uncertain time.

It has also taken the step of waiving monthly subscription

charges for some customers, so they don’t have to pay during the pandemic.

The firm has developed the world’s most advanced, fully integrated EPOS platform, redefining how businesses in the sector can operate and interact with their customers.

Bhas Kalangi, Founder & CEO of ePOS Hybrid, said: “We’re facing unprecedented times with the impact of the virus

hitting hospitality businesses across the entire world. This impact will be felt across the sector for months to come, so it’s important that we react and move forward together as an industry.

“We believe our online ordering technology will help put hospitality businesses in a better position to recover and adjust their operations accordingly to become more agile to unforeseen challenges.”

ePOS Hybrid offers a range of fully interconnected point of sale products which are designed to reduce costs, streamline operations and elevate the customer experience.

Andrew Gibbon, Head of Growth at ePOS Hybrid added: “The hospitality sector has been hit hardest and we’re dedicated to supporting our clients as best we can – by helping them react to the changing markets through use of our products and providing free advice or guidance on available support, or proving our software for free.

“This is a time where we all need to come together, and we’re determined to ensure 100% of our client base survives this period of uncertainty.”

ePOS Hybrid catapulted itself to the forefront of the food tech sector through spotting the gaps in current point-of-sale offerings and becoming the only ePOS provider to offer a range of seamlessly connected products to control and manage every area of a hospitality food business.

The ePOS Hybrid online and mobile app products allow customers to browse menus, order and pay online, directly with the restaurant, cutting out excessive third-party commissions which can destroy a SME’s profitability.

Business owners have full visibility of all of the orders direct from any smart device, removing the need for any

expensive upfront costs for hardware equipment.

Like this: Like Loading...