The big attraction in Edinburgh during the Easter holidays is the Edinburgh Science Festival. We have always enjoyed seeing the live experiments and going to some of the really interesting talks which form part of it.

Now, it may not be taking place this year, but there are many many resources online for you and your children to explore all things scientific. The festival has a programme for people of all ages

We spoke to Creative Director of Edinburgh Science Festival Amanda Tyndall about the online festival, and found that there are live sessions today and tomorrow on the festival’s Facebook page at 1pm.

But if you miss any of this don’t worry as it will all stay on the website the Facebook page and the Earth Live Lessons YouTube channel. You can all learn about the Elements of #EdSciFest by clicking here and then exploring.

Photo John Preece

