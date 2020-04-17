The Independent Advisory Group looking at Police Scotland’s use of lock down emergency powers has met by teleconference for the first time.

It is chaired by leading human rights lawyer John Scott QC, Solicitor Advocate, and includes Susan Kemp, Commissioner, Scottish Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Professor Susan McVie OBE FRSE, Chair of Quantitative Criminology within the University of Edinburgh’s School of Law, Alastair Pringle, Executive Director at the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), Ephraim Borowski MBE, Chair of Police Scotland’s National Independent Strategic Advisory Group (NISAG), Naomi McAuliffe, Programme Director Scotland, Amnesty International, Bruce Adamson, Children and Young People’s Commissioner Scotland, John T Logue, Deputy Crown Agent Operational Support, COPFS, Martyn Evans, SPA Board Member, DCC Will Kerr, Police Scotland and Gill Imery QPM, HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS).

Members considered possible additions to membership and discussed draft Terms of Reference and Mr Scott said: “The discussions were constructive and provided a clear focus for our next steps.

“The group will be flexible and will meet as frequently as required during this fast-moving situation.”

The group will ultimately report directly to the Scottish Police Authority, as the governance and oversight body for Police Scotland, but urgent actions identified will be discharged as necessary.

