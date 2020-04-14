John Macmillan is the CEO at The Eric Liddell Centre, where he is always coming up with something new.

The Lunch Delivery Programme is his way of the charity dealing with the coronavirus lockdown.

At the Eric Liddell Centre they are much more used to a building full of people, with a packed programme of activities, and have built up strong connections and friendships with their clients and service users. As the team is focused on health and wellbeing they have set up their own campaign providing cooked lunches for those in self-isolation or who simply need something prepared and delivered to them.

The Eric Liddell Centre will deliver a free lunch to someone’s front door five days a week Monday to Friday. They want to help those individuals who are perhaps a little vulnerable and who would benefit from support in the form of a healthy lunch.

If you know anyone who would like this service then email molnarz@ericliddell.org with the name address, postcode, telephone number and confirm how many lunches and if the person receiving the lunch has any dietary requirements.

The project is supported by the Celtic FC Foundation and The Eric Liddell Centre has partnered with McLarens on the Corner to provide the meals.

You can also help by donating.

John MacMillan, Chief Executive of the Eric Liddell Centre said: “The recent COVID-19 situation has changed life as we know it for everyone and all communities – the Eric Liddell Centre wanted to do something practical and positive for those who might need a little extra support. With the amazing support of Celtic FC Foundation, McLarens on the Corner our wonderful volunteers/staff, people throughout Edinburgh have started receiving the delivery of a free lunch this week.

“This new partnership came together in a matter of days, because the people involved wanted to make a difference to people’s circumstances in a meaningful way, but quickly. We are delighted to be able to get this food out to the people who really need it – by adding in the expertise of chefs from McLarens to what our own chef can do, we are able to more than double the number of lunches delivered each day.

“The launch of the Lunch Delivery Programme ties in with the start of our emergency Coronavirus Resilience Campaign – coVcare, which hopes to raise enough funds to support the ongoing operation of everything the Eric Liddell Centre does.”

Ross Ingleson, Executive Chef at Signature Pubs said: “This programme will bring crucial sustenance to vulnerable and isolated local people in their hours of need and we are delighted to be part of such a worthwhile and local cause. The Signature Brigade of chefs, who are currently furloughed, were keen to volunteer with their time and experience and get stuck in!

“Signature holds community and charity high in our company values and are supplying all the food and provisions for the lunches as a donation to the initiative.“



The Eric Liddell Centre support some of the most vulnerable people in Edinburgh and it is a local care charity and community hub. It was founded in 1980 in memory of the 1924 Olympic 400m gold medallist, Eric Liddell.

They have a mission – running a cafe in the building, sensory rooms for those with dementia, all aimed at improving health and wellbeing.

They work hard at changing people’s perceptions of living with dementia, disabilities and mental health issues. proving that a full life is possible with the correct support. And right now it might just be a free lunch that makes all the difference.

You can donate to The Eric Liddell Centre using DONATE.

To donate £5, text DEMENTIA to 70970. To donate £10, text DEMENTIA to 70191.

Or visit: http://easydonate.org/ELC01

The Eric Liddell Centre- 15 Morningside Road- EH10 4DP – www.ericliddell.org – 0131 447 4520 – SC003147

John MacMillan – CEO of the Eric Liddell Centre, Bertie Auld – former Celtic football player, Tony Hamilton – CEO of the Celtic FC Foundation

