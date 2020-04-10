Paul Bush, a leading Scottish event organiser, has revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic is placing significant challenges on the industry.

Around 130 events, including the Edinburgh Festival, Tattoo and Fringe, have been cancelled.

Bush said that a tourism survey carried out by VisitScotland’s Insights team showed that the impact on the sector has already been significant.

Over 30 per cent of respondents with employees said they had already cut staff and more job losses were likely.

And 69 per cent of respondents also claim to have suffered significant financial impact with losses in excess of £100,000 in some instances.

Bush, Director of Events, said: “The results of the tourism survey and the number of events that have already taken the decision to postpone or cancel shows just how hard this has hit the events and festivals sector in Scotland.

“There is no doubt these are hugely challenging times with uncertainty still on the horizon for many event organisers as they consider the future of their events.

“Our event managers continue to engage on a daily basis with event organisers throughout Scotland and we look forward to helping to plan and support the recovery of the sector when the time is right.”

