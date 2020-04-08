New delivery service Root to Market supports a local restaurant’s suppliers and keeps staff in a job

The husband and wife team behind award-winning Edinburgh restaurant Fhior have set up an online delivery service with a difference.

This is a delivery scheme to help connect the public with their own supplier network. They recognise that supermarkets are either out of stock of some items or difficult to get to. They want to plug the gap with produce from their suppliers or ready cooked meals which they make.

Fhior owners, Scott and Laura Smith, have set up an online shop and delivery service to give a lifeline to their network of small suppliers and to keep their own staff in employment.

They offer deliveries of bread, meat, flour, pasta, milk and other produce.

The couple have closed Fhior restaurant but hope that by diversifying into deliveries they can promote the special produce they use and love. They will use any profits made from the venture to support other small businesses who have been hit by coronavirus, to help get them back on their feet.

In addition to selling and delivering produce to people’s doors, Fhior will also offer a range of nourishing, wholesome meals made from fresh ingredients to be enjoyed at home (suitable for GF, DF, vegetarian and vegan diets).

Covering the Edinburgh area, the delivery service also offers household goods such as a natural hand sanitiser made at Edinburgh’s Secret Herb Garden, toilet paper and soap.

Chef owner Scott Smith said: “Our business has built its reputation on the quality produce from our network of suppliers who, like us and so many others, are now struggling to keep their small businesses going. We’re asking people to consider supporting the businesses local to you as an alternative to purchasing via big supply chains and through supermarkets.

“If we don’t, many small suppliers are going to cease to exist very quickly. We are also offering nourishing, wholesome meals to be enjoyed at home and will be putting the usual Fhior care and attention into this.”

The restaurant has also launched its own ‘social distancing’ takeaway menu offering the type of lunch dishes Fhior fans are familiar with.

Just 15 minutes order time is required for the menu which features their homemade beremeal sourdough bread and fresh, cultured butter. Fhior’s selection of carefully selected wines, beers and soft drinks will also be available.

No-contact collection measures will be adhered to, and dishes will be available for collection between 5-9pm, 7 days a week. Card payments will be taken only.

More information at www.fhior.com and @FhiorRestaurant Twitter and Facebook.

The basics of Fhior delivery service called Root to Market:

· Sign up to mailing list for updates through www.fhior.com

· Delivery charges will be £3 with a subscription offer available

· Collection available from 5.00-9.00pm

· Orders will be online only

· Profits will go to support small businesses

