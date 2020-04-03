Findlays of Portobello on the High Street in Porty has become the latest stockist of The Edinburgh Reporter newspaper.

They are a food shop and so are still open, although they conduct business according to the Covid-19 rules and social distancing.

As well as that for anyone who is unable to get to the shop they will deliver daily. Just phone 0131 669 4559. (And you can ask for a copy of our April paper to be delivered along with your order!)

Findlays supplies ‘quality local produce’ and is an independent business in the town.

All cattle are selected from Speyside farms which have been inspected by Mr Findlay for animal safety and husbandry. The cattle are then hung for at least 14 days to enhance the flavour.

Free range pork comes from Hillfoot Farm in Hawick and lambs from the Scottish Borders.

Findlays are on Facebook here.

