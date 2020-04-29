Firefighters rescued three swans from Newbridge Sewerage Treatment Works near Ratho last week.

The Scottish SPCA was called to the scene on April 20 after workers spotted the trapped swans.

The animal welfare experts were unable to get the birds out themselves and three fire appliances containing 15 firefighters attended the scene to assist.

The operation took around five hours.

Scottish SPCA inspector Jennifer Surgeon said: “The swans had become trapped in the decommissioned sewage tanks.

“Sadly, one swan had already passed away, so we knew it was imperative that we get the remaining three birds out.

“My colleagues, animal rescue officer Darren Malcolm and senior animal rescue officer Melissa Mailtand, and I tried to retrieve the swans but we were unable to reach them.

“We called the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service who were able to assist with the incident.

“In the end it took three fire appliances, around 15 firefighters and five hours to get the swans out.

“Thankfully the swans were unharmed after their ordeal and we were able to transport them to a safe area for release.

“We’re really grateful to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for their assistance with this incident. Without them, we’d have had no way to reach the swans.”

