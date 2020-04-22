Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club attracts members from as far afield as Aberdeenshire, Glasgow, Fife, Lanarkshire plus East and West Lothian.

The membership list includes two women, Heather Lauriston and Roz Cassidy, and the club hosts three competitions, two in the summer, a Saturday League and Sunday League, plus a Winter League (mostly on a Sunday and weather permitting).

Officers keep the membership fee low to encourage more members and it is currently at £10. There are no junior members.

And they are desperately keen to encourage more people, particularly youngsters, into the sport.

Edinburgh-based Geoffrey Lowe, a leading member, said: “Our age-group currently is roughly between 40 and 80 and there is no problem if a beginner wants to join us.

“We have match days but we also have non-match days and one of our members will happily take a novice under their wing.

“We can advise on where to fish, when to fish and what equipment to buy. For example, a carbon fibre pole can cost over £2,000. If somebody is swithering, however, then there are cheaper options.

“For example, you can bus second-hand. I know of one angler selling a 16-metre pole for £300 and a fisherman could spend another £200 and be set up for a lifetime in the sport.

“That is still a lot of money, but there are cheaper options other than buying a pole. Using a rod and reel is fine and our members have the knowledge to assist here as well.”

The 30-year-old club was founded by Tony Hamblin. It was called the South Queensferry Coarse Angling Club and members were mostly his relatives and friends.

Manchester-born Lowe first fished on the Union Canal and at Eliburn when he settled in the Capital.

And it was at the West Lothian fishery that another angler suggested the South Queensferry club. He joined.

The club has grown and use Orchil as their regular venue. It is roughly the same distance for most, but Lowe said that Magiscroft near Cumbernauld, is a popular venue as it has seven areas to fish.

For those less inclined to travel, he suggested the Union Canal at Ratho for roach, Lin’s Mill for perch and Eliburn which has a range of species including big carp, roach, tench, perch and bream. Maggots are the best bait.

To contact the club search for Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club in Facebook and for their website see elcacfreeforums.org

PICTURE: (l-r) Andy Paterson, Bill Hamilton, Heather Lauriston, the Winter league winner, and Roz Cassidy. Picture supplied

