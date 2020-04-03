People in Edinburgh who are at high risk of severe illness from coronavirus will begin to receive home deliveries of essential groceries today.

The Scottish Government wrote a letter this week to anyone who is at greatest risk from the virus. The letter offers guidance on shielding from infection as well as information about the support available. This includes access to home deliveries through a text message service.

Locals who have already signed up to the service have received a text message offering them the option of starting weekly deliveries of essential food items such as soup, pasta, rice, fruit, vegetables, tea, coffee and biscuits, and toiletries such as shower gel and toilet roll.

Anyone in the high risk group who has received a letter but do not have access to a mobile phone will be able to register for deliveries by contacting The City of Edinburgh Council through their contact page or 0131 200 2000 in an emergency.



Ash Denham MSP welcomes the local initiatives. She said:“This is the greatest test we’ve faced in a lifetime and this scheme will ensure those most at risk from coronavirus get the support they need.

“The community spirit shown here in the Capital over the last few weeks has been absolutely amazing with friends, family and neighbours going that extra mile to look out for one another.

“But it’s hugely important that everyone who receives a letter, and requires this support, signs up to this service immediately to make sure they are fully stocked with essential items.

“We have to prioritise those most in need, and by continuing to work together we can ensure everyone in our community remains safe.”

