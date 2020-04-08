Edinburgh families unable to access food due to coronavirus will get support from The Scottish Government.

Local authorities are sharing £30 million of new investment from the Scottish Government Food fund to support those struggling announced earlier this week.

The City of Edinburgh Council has been allocated over £1.6 million from the fund. The funding is one part of the £350 million Communities Fund announced in March by Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell.

The funding will support those most in need including families with children who are eligible for free school meals, older people, those with long-term health conditions and pregnant women.

Councils will have flexibility to use this additional resource in ways that best meet emerging local needs and circumstances, working with community groups and businesses to support home delivery, provide financial help and meet dietary requirements.

MSP for Edinburgh Pentlands, Gordon MacDonald said: “Coronavirus has brought enormous disruption to all of our lives, and I know some people will be concerned about accessing food.

“This investment will help those in Edinburgh at most risk, such as older people and children eligible for free school meals, to access food through this unprecedented crisis.

“Free school meals are vital for families across our capital and are an important way of ensuring children receive the nutritious food they need. That is why it is so important that support continues while schools remain closed.

“This is just one part of the support the Scottish Government is providing to individuals and businesses to protect jobs and incomes.”

The £350 million Communities Fund was announced by Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell on 18 March 2020.

Since it was announced, over £100 million of new support has been delivered to local authorities to assist their efforts. This includes £50 million in hardship funding, £22 million to bolster the Scottish Welfare Fund and £30 million from the Food Fund.

The guidance shared with local authorities outlines seven key principles to support local thinking about how funding can best be targeted and deployed.

People worried about food during the COVID-19 crisis should contact their local authority for further information on the help and support available to them.

