Next Wednesday join perhaps the biggest livestream fundraiser from Scotland so far with host, Edith Bowman.

For the Love of Scotland will feature Ian Rankin, Jack Lowden, James McAvoy, Jean Johansson, KT Tunstall, Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES, Martin Compston, Ncuti Gatwa, Peter Capaldi, Peter Mullan, Richard Rankin, Sam Heughan and Sam McTrusty of Twin Atlantic in a huge evening of poetry, music and chat. The event will raise vital funds for Masks for Scotland.

The Masks for Scotland crowdfunding initiative was founded by Professor Jill Belch of the University of Dundee, in response to the urgent need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for community frontline medical teams across Scotland.

Creator and host Edith Bowman said, “As the weeks have been passing, more and more I’ve been working out how I can do something to help.

“After a friend drew my attention to an amazing event in Wales last week, with a number of well-known Welsh faces, I thought, “I Ought To Do That!” I wanted to create an event that had a purpose, was a way of saying thank you to all those selfless people putting themselves in danger to help others and celebrate this extraordinary community spirit that we are seeing.

“Jo at Masks For Scotland had just been in touch to ask for my support, the work that she and her mum Jill are doing is wonderful, so it felt like the perfect fit.

“For the Love Of Scotland will be three hours of people coming together through music, prose, comedy, conversation and thanks, featuring both plenty of well-known faces and members of the public.

“I can’t begin to explain how grateful I am to all the people who are helping us out and giving up their time. Now we just have to do it!”

100% of the money raised will fund the provision of PPE for key workers and Masks for Scotland has already raised over £60,000 within a week, with an overall fundraising target of £200,000.

The appeal has already attracted support from Scottish actors Brian Cox, Alan Cumming and Joanna Vanderham with the first orders of PPE arriving in Scotland this week.

Professor Jill Belch said, “The Medical Teams who protect us must be protected too. We know that the bigger the viral load, the worse the disease. Day in, day out, these teams are exposed to very high viral loads. We must help save their lives, the lives of their families and their patients by providing correct PPE. This fund raiser will save lives – thank you so very much to all who donate.”

The livestream will be hosted on Gigs In Scotland’s social channels from 6pm – 9pm on Wednesday 22 April 2020. Viewers can tune into the stream on the Gigs in Scotland Facebook or YouTube pages and enjoy highlights such as singer KT Tunstall who will treat viewers to a musical performance, author Ian Rankin as he reads an excerpt from his new, unreleased book, and Twin Atlantic’s frontman Sam McTrusty performing cover songs dedicated to NHS workers in his family, plus many, many more.

With more talent and performances to be announced, ‘For the Love of Scotland’ looks set to be a night to remember in an unmissable show of support for the country’s community frontline staff.

You can also show your support for Masks for Scotland and those carrying out exceptional work in this unprecedented time by donating directly here.

Tune into the Facebook Live here.

Like this: Like Loading...