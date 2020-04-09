The Hibernian Community Foundation generously answered the call from the Royal Edinburgh Hospital yesterday with the delivery of eight iPads for patients and staff to make use of.

Hibernian FC Easter Road

NHS staff who are on the frontline, like the patients they’re caring for, have been cut off from family and friends as a result of their efforts.

The Royal Edinburgh Hospital had issued an appeal to organisations for any iPads that would enable loved ones to keep in touch to make each day that bit more bearable and the Hibernian Community Foundation were more than happy to oblige.

HCF Chief Executive Carlie Bennett explained: “We are delighted to be supporting NHS Lothian parents and staff with the donation of eight iPads. We hope that through this donation patients can contact family and friends and entertain themselves, while staff can keep in touch with family and friends who they may not able to see through work.

“We were made aware of the hospital’s request for technology through social media and we contacted them to offer our help straight away.

“Health if a big focus for us at the Hibernian Community Foundation and we’d like to thank all key workers for their efforts during this challenging time and we hope that this equipment helps many patients and staff members over the coming period.

“In addition to our donation, we will continue to work with our local partners in both Edinburgh and East Lothian to ensure the delivery of food parcels continues.”

Simon Porter from the Patients Council at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital added: “The iPads are amazing and will really help some of our patients to stay in touch with their loved ones during this difficult time. We are overwhelmed by the kindness and consideration of our partners.”

The Hibernian Community Foundation were joined by Fraser Cromar, Store Manager at Tesco Leith, who were once again supportive of another local cause with a donation of their own.

Like this: Like Loading...