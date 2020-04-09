The Lux Agency with offices in Edinburgh and London is used to promoting food and drink businesses.

Today it has launched a new way to promote independent firms offering home delivery with Sip Scran Support now open for business.

On the new site they are signposting various firms in Edinburgh and beyond which are delivering delicious things to eat and drink to your front door.

The initiative is in response to a survey they conducted a few days ago which shows that 60% of Scots intend buying from smaller, independent retailers in the coming weeks.

Mhairi MacLeod, Director and Co-Founder of LUX, said: “At LUX, Scottish food and drink is our bread and butter and Sip Scran Support provides a platform to showcase the diversification and creativity taking place across the industry.

“We’re thrilled to see that the majority of Scots are looking to support local businesses at a time when they need it most and, by launching Sip Scran Support, we aim to connect those consumers with everyday essentials, takeaway treats and community causes across the country.”

