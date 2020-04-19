Getting your milk delivered used to be the norm in pre-supermarket days.

Well we are back there again, as Graham’s The Family Dairy announce the extension of their delivery service.

New customers will find that they can get milk, eggs, cream, butter, and yoghurts delivered to their doorstep. And the milk is delivered in glass bottles. This sustainable option was piloted successfully in the Highlands and is now available here in Edinburgh.

Robert Graham, Managing Director, Graham’s The Family Dairy, “We had always hoped in time to build up our doorstep service and dairy offer, but this has now taken priority. We understand that some people are unable to leave their homes to buy milk or butter, so we very quickly mobilised our teams across the country to be in a position to offer this personal service to more people and areas across Scotland.

“As a family, we are incredibly proud of our people working across every area of our business in these challenging times. We are all committed to and have huge pride in our role to help Feed the Nation. We are as grateful as ever for the hard work, positivity and determination of our farmers, suppliers and everyone at Graham’s, they are all very much appreciated”.

New customer Susanne Baird, Inverleith, Edinburgh says, “I have always loved Graham’s The Family Dairy’s milk products. I also couldn’t live without their Skyr and Goodness ice cream! That a local business is diversifying their offer to now serve their communities at this time is admirable, and I am more than happy to support them. I truly look forward to my Graham’s delivery in the mornings, it really is the small things that mean so much to people at the moment”.

All interested customers are asked to register their interest online via Graham’s The Family Dairy and a member of the team will be in touch to discuss details of delivery. The service currently covers Edinburgh, Kinross, Perth, Fife, Kintore, Inverness, Nairn and customers will have to allow one week to process order forms before deliveries commence.

