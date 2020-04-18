The Scottish Government says it is delivering a week’s worth of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to care homes in more than a thousand locations across Scotland.

This is intended to meet the demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and follows many calls this last week for the necessary equipment to be made available. Normally care homes are responsible for their own supplies in collaboration with council teams.

NHS National Services Scotland is to make the availability of stock a priority where the virus is already known to be presen, but stock will also be provided to local hubs supplying PPE to other social care workers.

The equipment includes aprons, fluid resistant surgical masks and gloves. The government promises to review the situation next week based on information supplied by care homes about the supply of PPE. If there is unexpected short term demand then The National Services Scotland Social Care triage service will step in.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said:“The dedication of those who work in the care sector is hugely appreciated and ensuring those staff are protected is a priority for me.

“They are doing a remarkable job in very difficult circumstances, and we will support them as they do that.

“We have dedicated teams working on the procurement and distribution of PPE to our health and social care workers.

“I believe that providing additional supplies straight to care homes will ensure all care homes in Scotland have enough PPE to allow them to continue to safely provide care and support to their residents. It should also allow time for care homes to work on sourcing their own stock.

“We are also working closely with COSLA to ensure the existing service provided by the local hubs is working as efficiently as possible.”

Scottish Care Chief Executive Donald Macaskill said:“Scottish Care warmly welcomes the announcement by the Cabinet Secretary that direct distribution of PPE to care services will be introduced.

“This will significantly support the protection of staff, residents and clients and the staff who care for and support them.

“I am grateful for the immediacy of response from Scottish Government and the recognition of the need to take these measures with urgency. All of us are working with determination in challenging circumstances to meet the threat of coronavirus.”

