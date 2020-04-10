The Hanlon Stevenson Foundation today generously handed over boxes of chocolates and jars of coffee for the NHS staff at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a ‘small token’ of their appreciation at this difficult time.

The gifts were gratefully received by the staff who have been working round the clock to save lives as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put the health service under enormous pressure.

The purpose of the Foundation is primarily youth related with a view to assisting less privileged children.

HSF is self-funded, and all monies received have been donated to selected charities and other projects.

The initial funding for HSF was provided by donations from Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson as part of the proceeds from their respective Testimonial Years.

Stevenson has currently played 483 competitive games for the club and has scored nine goals. He holds the distinction of being the only Hibs’ player to have won League Cup and Scottish Cup winners medals whilst at the cub. In 2017 he was awarded a testimonial year which included a match against Sunderland.

Hanlon has played 421 competitive games for the club and scored 23 goals including the never to be forgotten last minute equaliser at Tynecastle en route to the Scottish Cup success in 2016. In 2018 as part of his testimonial year former manager Tony Mowbray brought his Blackburn Rovers team to Easter Road.

