The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has like many other charities had to adapt quickly to the coronavirus crisis to ensure the welfare of the animals in their care.

Almost half of those working at the rescue facility have been put on furlough as part of the government’s coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

All fundraising events have been cancelled and the rehoming and boarding facilities as well as the charity shops which raise funds for the Home has meant a dramatic drop in income.

Financial losses of around £650,000 are predicted, so they have had to take drastic measures to ensure their survival during these difficult times.

By closing most boarding, fundraising, retail, office and communications operations the charity can concentrate on giving the best possible care to the dogs and cats at the Home.

These animals still require food, water, cleaning, veterinary treatment and exercise on a daily basis and their wellbeing, along with the staff, volunteers and customers, is the Home’s highest priority.

While keeping the animals well looked after, the Home is still operating its Pet Food Bank, which is a lifeline to many local pet owners. The Home also continues to see beloved pets being surrendered by pet owners whose personal circumstances have changed, and who can no longer provide their dog or cat with the care it needs.

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, Interim CEO at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, said: “This is an unprecedented global event and our thoughts are with anyone affected by the virus. We decided that temporarily furloughing many of our workers is the best way to protect both our staff and the future of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

“We remain committed to providing the best possible care to all the stray and unwanted pets who find their way to our door. Please rest assured that we have stringent plans in place to make sure the dogs and cats at the Home are looked after throughout this crisis, and will redeploy furloughed workers to our kennels and cattery if necessary.

“We are proud to be able to continue to support our community through our Pet Food Bank, providing vital care packages to owners and their pets when they need us most.

“Sadly, we continue to see dogs and cats coming through our doors from owners whose circumstances have changed, or people who can no longer cope with their animal’s care.

“We are grateful to the many members of the community who have offered support at this difficult time. The best way our community can support us right now is to make a donation to help us continue our vital work.”

To donate to the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home click here

Like this: Like Loading...