Hibs’ fans have answered the call from the club and purchased over 3,000 season tickets for the next campaign despite not knowing when the season will start.

After careful consideration, the club took the decision to make them available on Friday 27 March for those who were in the position to secure their seat for next season

Executive Chairman Ronald Gordon said: “We are truly grateful to every Hibernian supporter who has already purchased their season ticket for next season, and I say that on behalf of all the players and staff at Easter Road Stadium.

Scottish Cup Quarter Final – Hibernian v Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 28/02/2020. Pic shows: Hibs comfortably beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle by 5 goals to 2 to in the quarter final of the Scottish Cup at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

“As one of the few revenue streams open to us at this point, season ticket income will go a long way to ensuring that when we’re back, we’ll be in a position to do you all proud and repay your faith.

“We can’t wait to see you back at a packed-out Easter Road Stadium.”

Chief Executive Leeann Dempster added: “I feel like I’m repeating myself, but we never cease to be amazed by the loyalty shown by our supporters.

“This is a club that has overcome a few challenges, and this is just another one. It’s come as a huge boost to us all the way supporters have rallied at a time when they have so much else going on in their lives.

“At the same time, we know there are others who would love to make that commitment at the moment and can’t for whatever reason and that is absolutely fine. When the time is right, we’ll see all of you back where you belong.”

Like this: Like Loading...