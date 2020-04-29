Hibs have underlined their pledge to build on being The Greenest Club in Scotland by announcing a partnership with Sporting Pay to enhance the matchday experience for supporters at Easter Road Stadium.

The four-year agreement worth a substantial sum to the club, will make it easier and safer for fans when the club is back up and running.

A brand-new Electronic Point of Sale (EPOS) system will be put in place for the new-look kiosks and hospitality offerings, with the inner bowl of Easter Road to become a cashless stadium.

Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Livingston. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 22/02/2020. Pic shows: A hard fought 1-1 draw as Hibs play host to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The move away from handling cash will reduce the transmission of germs at a time when everyone is more conscious than ever of their health.

Providing the cleanest environment possible for our supporters is a real priority for the club and this tie-up with Sporting Pay is the next step in that and in modernising the stadium.

Greg McEwan, Head of Marketing and Brand Partnerships, said: “We have been continuing to look at ways of providing the fans the cleanest environment possible for when they return to Easter Road Stadium after this war against coronavirus and this fantastic partnership with Sporting Pay allows us to become a cashless stadium, which is a big step in the right direction by taking away the handling of cash, one of the biggest transmitters of germs. We are looking forward to working with Chris Norminton and the team at Sporting Pay and developing the fan experience at Easter Road.”

Chris Norminton, Managing Director of Sporting Pay, said: “We are really looking forward to working in partnership with Hibernian and excited about the project of Easter Road becoming a cashless stadium, as we work with some of the largest stadiums in the UK we understand the importance of the fan experience and speed of service. Understanding your business and payment needs is essential at this current time and we are looking to work with local businesses in and around Edinburgh, who can all benefit from the same great rates as the club as part of the commercial partnership. We are also looking forward to entertaining local companies in hospitality whilst cheering on The Hibees.”

