The Hibernian Community Foundation, working together with Hibernian Football Club and NHS Lothian, are developing a raft of projects and activities designed to tackle some of the health and social issues faced in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.

These include reducing food poverty by helping to feed families living in deprivation, reducing social isolation in older people affected by the pandemic, and working with young people to support their mental wellbeing in the face of such traumatic times.

Scottish Cup Quarter Final – Hibernian v Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 28/02/2020. Pic shows: Hibs comfortably beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle by 5 goals to 2 to in the quarter final of the Scottish Cup at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

With this in mind Hibs and the Foundation together have launched a Ticket Appeal which will allow the club to invite hundreds of the workers on the front line who have kept essential services going throughout the pandemic to every home game for the new season ahead.

This will give them a respite from their work but also to allow the Hibernian family to express their thanks from within a packed Easter Road.

To get the ball rolling the club is putting up the first 100 tickets for each match.

Anyone can play their part in this now by donating whatever you can to the Ticket Appeal and please remember to tick the Gift Aid box if you are a UK taxpayer.

Donations can be made here.

Like this: Like Loading...