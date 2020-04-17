The Hibs’ Football Memories project has generously donated £500 to the Trussell Trust and another £250 to the local Leith Parish Church food bank to help others at this difficult time.

The Trussell Trust support more than 1,200 food bank centres in the UK to provide a minimum of three days’ nutritionally-balanced emergency food to people who have been referred in crisis, as well as support to help people resolve the crises.

The Churh food bank provide emergency food supplies and care professionals in the Leith area refer people, with a food voucher, to the food bank centre where they are given their food supplies, a hot drink and help in finding other professionals who can help them out of their crisis.

There are four church hall based distribution centres in Leith,based at South Leith Church, Henderson Street, St Andrews Easter Road, Pilrig St Pauls Pilrig Street and North Leith in Madeira Street.

The Football Memories meetings have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic although many of the volunteers keep in touch with the members by phone to make sure they are OK.

It is estimated that over 90,000 people in Scotland have a diagnosis of dementia which is the equivalent of every spectator on an average Scottish football weekend. Many of those affected have short term memory problems, but are able to recall events from the past with some clarity, and recognising this, several years ago a joint project between Alzheimer’s Scotland and the Scottish Football Museum at Hampden Park was started to assist men and women with dementia by reviving memories of players, games, goals and incidents from football matches in their younger days.

For several years now The Hibernian Historical Trust has held meetings inside Easter Road Stadium on the first Monday of the month between 10.45 am and approximately 12.30, but due to demand they have now increased the tremendously popular gatherings to twice each month, on the first and third Monday’s.

The meetings which are run entirely by volunteers are very informal and take place in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. Split into smaller groups, there is usually just a general discussion of the old days (not always football) with the help of photographs, items of memorabilia, quizzes, live music, occasionally tickets for matches or short DVD’s of games.

Club historian Tom wright said: “I am pleased to report that after the extremely positive comments from our volunteers, this morning the Hibs Football Memories project donated £500 to the Trussell Trust and another £250 to the local Leith Parish Church food bank that hopefully will provide some help during this difficult time.

“Thanks to everyone, from the volunteers, our regular visitors and others for their sterling efforts throughout the past few years in what is an extremely worthwhile project.

“As well as outside visits including a trip to the Hampden Football Museum by coach, and a recent trip to the Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith, we regularly invite former players (not always from Hibs) for question and answer sessions which are always extremely well received. Those attending can either join in the chat or just sit back and listen, there is absolutely no pressure exerted. Everyone appears to look forward to the meetings which often run over the allotted time, and many of the participants have since become good friends.

“The gatherings are not just for Hibs supporters but for fans of all clubs or merely for anyone who feels that they may benefit from meeting like minded-people. Over the years the group has expanded greatly and we now regularly attract well over 60.

“Anyone wishing to attend should have the capability of making their way to the stadium either on their own or accompanied by friends, family or others, who will also be made welcome.

“If you yourself or anyone you know may be interested in attending the sessions, either turn up at the main reception at the West Stand for the 10.45 start on the first or third Mondays of each month or contact Tom Wright at the address below for more information.

“There is no need to book just turn up at the reception and everyone will be made more than welcome.

“There is normally plenty of free on-street parking in the area. Taxis etc are able to drop passengers off directly outside the reception area of the stadium which has easy wheelchair access as well as disabled toilets.

“Tea, coffee, biscuits and good company guaranteed.”

The volunteers will take advice on when it will be safe to restart the meetings.

