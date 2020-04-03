Hibs today thanked all of its staff and players after the club reached mutual agreement to furlough the majority of its people following a period of constructive consultation in order to protect jobs and incomes. A core group, including some senior managers, ticket office and communications staff, are continuing to work from home to keep the club’s operations moving forward.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v St Mirren. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 01/02/2020. Pic shows: HibsÕ defender, Paul Hanlon, and St Mirren striker, Jonathan Obika, tussle for the ball during the 1st half as Hibs play host to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Individual arrangements remain confidential however employees have agreed to defer salaries by between 20 per cent and 50 per cent.

The club took an early decision, to protect the health and safety of all staff and has continued to be in regular contact with all its employees to support their needs during these challenging times.

In addition, after careful deliberation, season tickets were launched last week – a little later than usual – in order to bring in much-needed revenue.

Leeann Dempster, Chief Executive, said: “Our main aims through this crisis are to look after our people and our community, and to protect this club for the future. We have spoken with staff and our players. They have all been superbly supportive and committed through this whole issue, and we have agreed that we should furlough.

“Senior staff and players have also agreed to defer a significant percentage of their income. This will help the club manage its finances through this difficult period. The Chairman has said that the club will repay any shortfall in earnings over an agreed period once things return to normal.

“The club hopes that taking this action early will ease some of the cashflow pressure we are facing now and in the coming months, allowing us to see this national crisis out without losing any of our people and keeping the club in a good place to compete when football does return to Easter Road.

“We have also seen a magnificent response from supporters, and we are grateful to all of those who have felt able to buy a season ticket and offer this vital support. If you feel able to commit, please do. We are also very aware that many will not feel able to commit at this time for very understandable reasons. To all our fans, we will be as flexible as we can to help you get your season ticket, and we are looking forward to seeing you all back at Easter Road.

“Finally, we can’t repeat it enough. We are thinking of you, and we hope you are following advice and keeping yourselves and your loves ones safe and well.”

