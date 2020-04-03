Residents in Drylaw House Gardens took part in a game of street bingo tonight and one lucky winner won a packet of toilet roll.

The game was organised by local DJ, Jim Henderson, and people also joined the game to play online.

Edinburgh 3rd April 2020 – Resident DJ JIm Henderson arranged the street bingo on Easter Drylaw Gardens in Edinburgh to to keep spirits high during the cornoavirus lockdown.

Neighbours observed social distancing by sitting in their gardens to play along.

Jim, who is knows as DJ Edinburgh, also played some tunes to keep everyone entertained.

Prizes included essential items such as chocolate, super noodles and loo roll.

Jim said “I have had a great response from the neighbours who were all delighted to get the chance to get out and have some fun in their gardens.

“I got some messages during the week to say that some of them were donating prizes to make it more interesting.

“It’s a difficult time for lots of people at the minute but you just have to do what you can to help everyone through it.”

