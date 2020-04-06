A Scottish housing provider says it has been overwhelmed by the kind gestures of two distilleries who have donated hand sanitiser to allow key workers to continue to safely work with vulnerable older people amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bield Housing & Care has received two very generous donations from The Port of Leith Distillery and Loch Lomond Group who have collectively donated over 120 bottles of hand sanitiser to a variety of developments across the central belt.

Lynne Douglas, Chief Executive at Bield, said: “We have seen a global shortage in hand sanitiser over the past month which has resulted in it being extremely difficult to get vital pieces of equipment that our key workers need to carry out their duties.

“When we were made aware of these two kind donations we were overwhelmed and really appreciative. The donations will enable our key workers to continue to work with some of the most vulnerable people in our communities while also keeping our staff safe.

“The health and wellbeing, of both customers and staff, is our highest priority and we will do everything we can to minimise the risk of infection in our developments and support the Bield community during this difficult time.

“We’d like to extend our thanks to The Port of Leith Distillery and Loch Lomond Group who really have shown us – we are truly all in this together with their kind gesture.”

Ian Stirling, Director at The Port of Leith Distillery, said: “We’ve suddenly found ourselves in a position to be able to help the incredible NHS workers, carers and other frontline workers who have to continue their incredible work despite the risks that they face.

“We hope the main supply chain will soon catch up, but until it does, we’ll continue to produce sanitiser for those people who’re doing the real work of looking after our community.”

Colin Matthew, CEO at Loch Lomond Group, said: “We are delighted to be able to help frontline services during these difficult times.

“We have supplied many thousands of bottles of our WHO specification Hand Sanitiser free of charge to over 150 organisations, associations and charities including Bield, who are doing a wonderful job in difficult circumstances.”

Bield appreciate the continued understanding and support of customers, families and

staff as we work together to positively contribute to Scotland’s response to coronavirus.

A designated e-mail address Hello@bield.co.uk and phone number 0131 273 4000 has

been set up to deal with queries and questions.

To find out more about Bield and its developments, visit www.bield.co.uk or follow on Facebook @bieldhousingandcare and Twitter @BieldScotland

