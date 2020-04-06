Ian Murray, Labour MP for Edinburgh South, has been offered the position as shadow Scottish secretary in Labour leader Keir Starmer’s new Shadow Cabinet.

Taking up the position he relinquished under former leader, Jeremy Corbyn, Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “It is an honour to join Keir’s Shadow Cabinet and the fantastic new team he is building.

“Our immediate priority is to provide an effective and constructive opposition at a time of national emergency.

“But there is also a huge rebuilding task after we lost the trust of voters, and Keir understands that Labour’s road back to power runs directly through Scotland.

“I look forward to standing up for the people of Scotland in the Commons and holding the Tories to account, working in partnership with Richard Leonard and Jackie Baillie as they hold the SNP to account in Holyrood.

“By remaining true to our values of solidarity and internationalism, we will be clear on our constitutional position: opposing the SNP’s divisive nationalism and an unwanted second independence referendum; forming a constitutional convention to bring power closer to the people; and supporting the closest possible relationship with the EU.

“By listening to the people of Scotland and the UK we will become an effective alternative government that looks to the future, not the past.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: “I would like to congratulate Ian on his appointment as shadow Scottish secretary.

“At this time of crisis, it is vital that Scottish Labour works closely with our colleagues in Westminster and Ian will play a key role in ensuring this happens.”



UK Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “It is an honour to be elected leader of the Labour Party, and that privilege comes with enormous responsibility to the people of every nation and region in the UK.

“The road back to connecting with the Scottish public will not be quick or easy, but it will be my priority.

“I am delighted that Ian is joining my frontbench team. His experience of winning in Scotland and his understanding of the constitution will be vital for our party’s future, with Holyrood elections just over one year away.

“I look forward to uniting our party and working with Ian, Richard and Jackie so that Labour stands up for the interests of the Scottish people, their public services, their well-being and their prosperity.”

Ian Murray who was elected as Scotland’s only Labour MP in December 2019. PHOTO ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

