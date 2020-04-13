A police investigation is underway after a parked car was deliberately set on fire in Rutherford Drive in the Gilmerton area of the city at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

Three men – who were wearing tracksuits with their hoods up – were spotted nearby.

Detective Constable Christina Yeoman said: “Thankfully the fire was quickly brought under control by the fire service, however the consequences of this act could have been much worse and we are eager to trace those responsible.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen men matching this description or any suspicious vehicles in the area at the time”.

Anyone with information should call 101.

