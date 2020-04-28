An investigation is underway after a Volkswagen Caddy van was deliberately set alight in Coulter Crescent, Stanedykehead in Liberton, around 9:30pm last night.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters and no-one was injured.

Detective Constable Christina Yeoman, of Gayfield Square CID said: “Thankfully the fire was quickly brought under control by the fire service and didn’t spread to nearby homes, however, the consequences of this act could have been much worse and we are eager to trace those responsible.

“Officers are carrying out local enquiries including checking any CCTV and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the fire being started or anyone acting suspiciously around the area at the time.”

Anyone with information should contact Gayfield Police Station, Edinburgh, via 101, quoting reference number 3659 of Monday, 27 April, 2020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

