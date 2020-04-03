Jaguar Land Rover has supplied vehicles to help the Red Cross get supplies to isolated people in need with a number of vehicles deployed to the charity in Scotland.

The company has deployed almost 160 vehicles to the charity, helping to deliver medicine and food to vulnerable people, including the elderly, across the UK.

A number of the fleet have been sent to Edinburgh. A further 65 vehicles are supporting the Red Cross in Australia, Spain, South Africa and France.

JLR has also begun printing 3D face visors and has donated protective equipment, including to the NHS.

JLR_Red Cross_Vehicles_Film_HD_H264_Subtitles.mov from Jaguar Land Rover Newsrooms on Vimeo.

The health and safety of our employees, customers and their families remains our priority. Jaguar and Land Rover will do everything we can to support people in need around the world. Our partnership with the Red Cross goes back 65 years and we will work hand in hand with them to do all we can during this global health emergency. We will also provide help to those closer to home in our local communities. We can all play a part in helping the vulnerable during this global pandemic. Finbar McFall Jaguar Land Rover Customer Experience Director

Christine Jardine MP said: “It’s really heartening to see companies like Jaguar Land Rover play their part in the astonishing community effort to overcome this crisis.

“Many vulnerable people are relying on neighbours, friends and charities to help get them the basic supplies they need. Anything we can do to meet that challenge is extremely welcome.

“The public won’t forget the companies that pitched in to help us beat this virus with innovative solutions and generous donations. Each of us has an important part to play.”

Land Rover and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) have worked together for over 65 years, helping communities prepare and respond to emergencies with disaster-preparedness projects around the world – vital at times like this.

Through its partnership with the British Red Cross, Land Rover has also helped fund emergency relief efforts through the Disaster Relief Alliance, which supports community resilience programmes in the UK and around the world, providing financial assistance immediately when disaster hits – including coronavirus. British Red Cross has already given £200,000 to support Asian countries severely affected by the pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...