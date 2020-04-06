My Online Schooling has announced plans to recruit 10 new teachers after a sharp rise in enrolments in recent days.

The Edinburgh-based company runs over 300 classes in over 40 countries worldwide for children aged 8 to 18,

Now it is running free daily classes on Facebook Live and posting free home schooling resources on its website for parents to download. It has also announced free online schooling for key workers children who might not be able to attend school.

The company was founded by teacher Tom Crombie in 2017 has 50 teachers,15 staff and 500 pupils with numbers expected to rapidly increase in the coming weeks. It will also donate a percentage of its revenue from new enrolments due to school closures to local food banks around the UK.

Tom is calling for freelance teachers and support teachers who might be out of work to get in touch.

Tom said: “We have been inundated with enquiries from families looking for online support since the Government announced school closures which is why we are asking teachers and support teachers to get in touch.

“We really want to be able to help families out during these uncertain times which is why we’ve set up new discounted short-term, flexible options which will hopefully take a bit of pressure off for them.

“We tutor all of our teachers’ children for free so hopefully this will help them out too.”

My Online Schooling offers a range of 20 subjects, based on the English National Curriculum including Maths, English and History and a range of practical subjects such as sciences, design and technology, art and a range of languages.

Classes are hosted live by fully qualified teachers using virtual classroom technology. They also offer after school clubs including cartooning and creative writing.

If you are interested in joining the team, email admin@myonlineschooling.co.uk

Tom Crombie

Like this: Like Loading...