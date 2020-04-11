Former Hibs’ defender Jordon Forster has generously decided to auction his 2013 Scottish Cup final jersey and runners up medal with proceeds going to the NHS.

He said on facebook: “Hello everyone, I am going to be auctioning off something that is very dear to me, my match worn shirt and runners up medal from the Scottish Cup final against Celtic in 2013.

“I totally understand that this may not be worth much to a lot of people but someone hopefully wants it. The highest bidder will then be asked to donate the money to the NHS and I will either send the shirt and medal to them or personally deliver it when we are out of isolation.

Jordon Forster

“If you can please DM me with your bid for the goods over the next few days I will then select the highest and get in contact with the said person.

“This is small gesture to try and help those who need it most so please be kind enough to share this post of you don’t mind.2

Forster made 79 appearances for Hibs, scoring six goals. He made his debut as a teenager in a memorable 2-1 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle.

He then played in victories over Kilmarnock and Dundee before being selected for a starting place in the Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

The match was the first time the final had been played on a Sunday due to UEFA regulations that no games could take place on the same day as the Champions League final.

Celtic who were managed by Neil Lennon won the game comfortably thanks to a Gary Hooper double and one from Joe Ledley. Man of the match was Anthony Stokes whilst Efe Ambrose made an appearance from the bench for the Hoops.

Forster’s career was hampered by a series of injuries and he eventually left the club in 2016, moving to Plymouth Argyle on loan.

The following year he moved to Cheltenham Town then last year returned to Scotland with Dundee under manager James McPake.

