Jérôme at Le Roi Fou has once again switched on the stove at the little kitchen in Forth Street.

From this Saturday 24 April 2020, the restaurant will join many others in offering a home delivery service.

They say they will be making the most of ‘the unsurpassed quality of ingredients that we’re so lucky to have here in Scotland’. They promise mouthwatering dishes at affordable prices, and most importantly they are happy to support the local economy of their suppliers and farmers through the coming months.

Le Roi Fou say: “Hopefully we can also provide a little cheer and bonhomie along the way, all lovingly cooked and prepared personally by one of Edinburgh’s top chefs.”

You order via Tick Tock

All you need to do is…

– pre-book a delivery slot (by 5pm the previous day)

– order what you’d like

and they will deliver the food to your doorstep

Cold items will be ready to go and hot food needs reheating with instructions provided.

Le Roi Fou on Facebook

