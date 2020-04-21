Leeann Dempster has withdrawn from the SPFL’s reconstruction group to focus on “the biggest issue facing our game”.

She took no part in the group’s first meeting which took place remotely yesterday.

Ms Dempster said: “It’s important we plan for supporters to be back in stadiums.

“And we need to do that as safely as possible, while of course considering things like social distancing and other elements, which we need to get right. We know the challenges that are there.

“Matchday revenue and tickets etc is the majority of the income streams. We need to try to protect that, but in a responsible way. And it’s incumbent on clubs now to work together to make that happen.

“We don’t want to challenge government or health officials.

We want to work in partnership to look at a plan that allows us to get our stadia open as safely as we can.

“We need to make sure we are working with colleagues and learning from other sports around the world who are perhaps a couple of weeks or a month ahead of us.

“There is an opportunity for us to explore how to play these matches and we need to be open-minded to that. “There will come a point, however, when we need to make a collective decision on how we end the season. At this moment in time I don’t think we should be saying on a particular day the season is going to be ‘called’.”

Like this: Like Loading...