Hibs’ chief executive Leeann Dempster has changed her mind “two or three times” about whether the Scottish Leagues should be called by the authorities with Celtic crowned champions and bottom club Hearts demoted, and now believes that the SPFL should exhaust every avenue to see if the campaign can be finished.

Ms Dempster was a guest on BBC Scotland’s Off the Ball show this afternoon where the question was discussed.

She said: “To be honest, I’ve changed my position on this two or three times.

“Right at the start of this I was thinking this is never going to finish, we should just take the hard decisions.

“Let’s face it, its more important that we use our energies to fight the virus, but as the weeks and days have passed on, and as we start to share and explore options, even driving to my mum’s house this morning, I heard there was going to be a get together of medical professionals to look at how sport might return.

“It will return at a point and I think I am more hopeful in the last week than I have been in the last five or six weeks.

“I don’t know if it is practical and I don’t know if it is certain we can finish the league, but I think we need to try, we need to explore the options, and then if we can’t do it, then we say we’ve tried, we’ve thought about it, worked with the health authorities, looked at all the practicalities and it is not going to be achievable and we will call it.

“My position now is if we don’t really need to call it just now then we should look at the ways we can [complete the campaign]. “People say let’s not take the issues of this season into next season but we have taken the issues of this season into next season. It’s happening so it might well be that things even I didn’t want to do four or five weeks ago, like play matches in July or August, is it practical to think about that.”

