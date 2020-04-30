The Leith Toy Hospital have put their sewing skills to good use during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Anyone near Constitution Street can see teddy bears in the hospital’s window, a different selection each day dressed as doctors and nurses.

And now there are teddy bears in plant pots to be found on the Toy Hospital steps with labels saying “I’m looking for a loving new home” round their necks. Children can take them home if they find them.

But apart from that the Toy Hospital has been working on producing protective clothing.

The staff have now started making scrubs for NHS staff, to send to local hospitals, amid news of there being shortages of personal protective equipment.

Mari Jones, Director Leith Toy Hospital said: “Like so many others up and down the country, we have been trying to think of ways we could help in this crisis. We’re not doctors and nurses, we’re not care workers, but we started hearing about there being shortages of protective equipment for NHS workers, and – we can sew!”

Mari continued: “We came across a website called ‘for the love of scrubs’ who are recruiting sewers to make scrubs for NHS Scotland staff. We wanted to help out, and so we’ve turned our sewing machines to the task.”

For the love of scrubs has a website set up where you can volunteer to help sew, and they also have a Go Fund Me page for donations.

The employees of Leith Toy Hospital are all now working from home, and ask you not to call by to drop off or collect for the moment.

Like this: Like Loading...