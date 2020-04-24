The Council Leader and Deputy Leader are both working from home, as are other councillors and council directors.

Cllrs McVey and Day came on our podcast to explain the recent moves to bring democracy back to the City Chambers, talking about PPE, the possibility of rolling out pop up cycle lanes in Edinburgh and helping voluntary groups such as Helping Hands.

You can listen to the most recent episode of our podcast here:

They will both come back on the show again so do let us know if you have any questions you would like to be answered.

And a transcription of the podcast will appear here soon.

