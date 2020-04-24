Edinburgh based musician, Richard Lewis, is a musician with a message for you in these Covid-19 days.

Lewis who is a conductor and composer, is also involved in homeschooling his children.

Richard said: “I’ve just been playing with the tune since I’m homeschooling and writing a show which was supposed to be in the festival for the Royal Conservatoire Scotland and took time off to do this for a bit of fun.”

And fun it is – here is Richard just before another day of primary style education with his take on the theme tune from Cabaret…

His website is richardjlewis.org

And if you would like the full length version it is here:

