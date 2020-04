This week will mark the beginning of May, traditionally a month of two long weekends. That is no longer the case as the Covid-19 lockdown is feeling like a month of Sundays anyway.

How are you coping with the lockdown?

Please comment in the Live news feed below if you have any ideas for where to get a burger or help for those who are housebound.

And remember the government guidance remains – stay home!

Like this: Like Loading...