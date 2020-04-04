Gayle Hoy was entered in a marathon today…..but it was cancelled. Actually she is entered for three marathons and they have all been cancelled.

So, instead, she is running laps of her driveway in Kirkliston to raise money for Elliot’s Fighting Fund. Eliot lives in Kirkliston and has Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The fund is to raise awareness and to support the research conducted by the Duchenne Research Breakthrough Fund.

Gayle only started running a couple of years ago using the couch potato to 5K guidance. And you can watch her efforts streaming live below. Send her a virtual cheer!

Gayle told The Edinburgh Reporter as she was : “I’m 11.5 miles in over 2hrs 40mins and feeling amazing. It’s harder than I thought on this wee track because of all the turns (7 on each lap) but getting easier as I go on.

“My knees are fine but my ankle is taped just in case! I should complete in about 5.5hrs which is about an hour and ten longer than my usual time. I’ve had £1000 donated in the last 24hrs which is amazing.”

You can donate here.

She is running up and down her driveway 655 times… and it will take her until at least 2pm today if not longer.

Gayle said to Muscular Dystrophy Scotland: “I regularly run on my own and I ran my first ultra-marathon last year where the crowd was very limited. So I am used to being able to keep going without the crowds and atmosphere.

“Running has always been about time for me, and I have found great comfort in running over the last few weeks as uncertainty has grown. Now it’s great to have a plan for Saturday and something to look forward to – yes I’m actually looking forward to running up and down my driveway!”

