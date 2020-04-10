Lothian Buses has told us it is updating its critical services network from Sunday 12 April 2020 to help keep key workers across Edinburgh and the Lothians moving during this time.

Since the introduction of the Critical Services Network on 29 March, teams across Lothian have continued to analyse travel patterns and have also gathered customer feedback.

All of this helps to ensure the business is meeting the needs of as many key workers and essential travellers as possible.

Nigel Serafini, Interim Managing Director at Lothian Buses, said: “Over the last few weeks, we have seen how important our services are for those who are required to travel during this unprecedented time.

“When we introduced our Critical Services Network under two weeks ago, we asked employers to feedback any concerns from their employees and I am proud that today we can announce the introduction of network changes which will address the majority of these issues and make essential travel easier for those who themselves are working in extremely difficult circumstances.

“Our teams across the business have continued to show their loyalty, dedication and support to their customers and colleagues, working around the clock to provide these vital services. My thanks go to each and every one of them both on the frontline and behind the scenes, and also to our customers who have been incredibly supportive and understanding during this time.”

Council leader Adam McVey said: “In these extremely challenging times it’s vital services such as Lothian’s keep adapting to make essential travel easier for our key workers. Taking on board feedback from employers in the city is crucial, these changes reflect what’s now needed in the network, prioritising critical routes. Obviously people are staying at home to help limit the impact of coronavirus but our key workers are providing essential services supporting the city and the people that live here.”

Customers can view updated timetables on Lothian’s website and can plan journeys on Lothian’s website or through the Lothian app which offers journey planning tools and real-time service updates, all integrated with Google Maps. It can be downloaded from tfeapp.com.

The network changes include:

Service 1 – Seafield to Clermiston: Minor timetable changes, particularly in the early morning.

Service 2 – NEW The Jewel to Surgeons’ Hall: This service will run on an hourly frequency on Mondays to Saturdays to provide links from Prestonfield, Craigmillar and Niddrie to Asda at The Jewel.

Service 3 – Clovenstone to Mayfield: Minor timetable changes with a later evening journey from Mayfield to the City Centre.

Service 4 – NEW City Centre to The Jewel: This service will run on an hourly frequency on Mondays to Saturdays to provide links from the City Centre and Bingham to Asda at The Jewel.

Service 5 – Hunter’s Tryst to The Jewel: Revised timetable with later evening journeys introduced.

Service 7 – Newhaven to Royal Infirmary: Revised timetable on all days of the week.

Service 8 – Muirhouse to Royal Infirmary: Revised timetable on all days of the week.

Service 11 – Ocean Terminal to Hyvots Bank: Revised timetable on all days of the week.

Service 14 – Muirhouse to Greendykes: Revised timetable on all days of the week.

Service 16 – Silverknowes to Torphin: Revised timetable on all days of the week.

Service 19 – NEW Granton to City Centre: This service will run on an hourly frequency on Mondays to Saturdays to provide links from Granton and Pilton to the Western General and the West End.

Service 20 – Ratho to Hermiston Gait: The Sunday service will be withdrawn. No Change to Monday to Saturday timetable.

Service 21 – Clovenstone or Gyle Centre to Royal Infirmary: On Mondays to Saturdays the daytime frequency is doubled to every 30-minutes, with one bus per hour operating to Gyle Centre and one bus to Westside Plaza. Early morning journeys on all days of the week will now start from Broomhouse Road to improve links to the Western General, Leith and the Royal Infirmary.

Service 22 – Ocean Terminal to Gyle Centre: Revised timetable on all days of the week.

Service 24 – West Granton to Royal Infirmary: No change

Service 25 – Restalrig to Riccarton: Minor timetable changes

Service 26 – Clerwood to either Tranent or Seton Sands: Minor timetable changes

Service 27 – Silverknowes to Hunter’s Tryst: Revised timetable on all days of the week.

Service 29 – Silverknowes to Gorebridge: No change

Service 30 – Clovenstone to Musselburgh: Revised timetable with daytime frequency to and from Musselburgh increased to every 30-minutes. On Mondays to Saturdays a later evening journey is introduced from Clovenstone to Musselburgh.

Service 31 – East Craigs to Bonnyrigg Hopefield or Polton Mill: Revised timetable. On Sundays, the frequency will be reduced to every 60-minutes, with buses operating between East Craigs and Hopefield only; Polton Mill will not be served (Service 49 will continue to provide links to the City Centre).

Service 33 – Wester Hailes to Sheriffhall: Minor timetable changes on all days of the week.

Service 34 – Ocean Terminal to Riccarton: Revised route and timetable with buses now serving Heriot Watt Research Park.

Service 35 – NEW Ocean Terminal to Sighthill: This service will run on an hourly frequency on Mondays to Saturdays to provide links to Holyrood, Chalmers Hospital and the Eye Pavilion at Lauriston Place.

Service 37 – Silverknowes to Penicuik (Deanburn or Ladywood): Revised timetable with early morning journeys re-timed to better connect with Service 7 at Kaimes Crossroads for customers travelling to the Royal Infirmary. On Mondays to Saturdays an additional journey will run from Ladywood to Silverknowes. On all days of the week, there will be a later evening journey from the City to Penicuik.

Service 38 – West Granton to Royal Infirmary: Revised timetable with early morning journeys re-timed, and an additional journey introduced at the busiest time between West Granton and the Royal Infirmary.

Service 41 – Cramond to Surgeons’ Hall or St. Andrew Square: This service will now operate on an hourly frequency between Cramond and Surgeon’s Hall on Mondays to Saturdays or Cramond and St. Andrew Square on Sundays. The section of route to Marchmont and the Grange will be withdrawn; Service 24 will continue to serve these areas.

Service 44 – Balerno to St Andrew Square: Revised route and timetable introduced. The City Centre terminus will be changed from Leith Street to St. Andrew Square (North-side). The Sunday frequency is reduced to hourly.

Service 48 – Gorebridge to Royal Infirmary: No Change

Service 49 – The Jewel to Rosewell: Revised timetable with additional morning journeys introduced on Mondays to Saturdays. The daytime journeys between The Jewel and the Royal Infirmary will be extended to and from Sheriffhall Park & Ride, providing Danderhall and Fernieside with more buses to and from the City Centre/Leith.

Service 63 – Gyle Centre to Queensferry: The last evening journey from Queensferry to Gyle Centre is withdrawn on Mondays to Saturdays. The Sunday service will be withdrawn.

Service 100 – Waverley to Edinburgh Airport: The timetable will be curtailed with the first journey from the City Centre at 04:00 and the last bus from the City Centre at 18:00. From the Airport, first and last journeys will be 04:30 & 18:30. The frequency will be maintained at every 30-minutes.

Service 400 – Gyle Centre to Royal Infirmary: Revised timetable – early morning journeys will have revised arrival times at the Royal Infirmary. On Sunday evenings, the 22:45 journey from the Royal Infirmary will no longer operate.

Number 35 bus on The Royal Mile.This service will run on an hourly frequency on Mondays to Saturdays to provide links to Holyrood, Chalmers Hospital and the Eye Pavilion at Lauriston Place. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...